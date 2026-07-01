Orioles' Dean Kremer: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

The Orioles activated Kremer (quadriceps) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kremer will start Wednesday's game against the White Sox after missing more than two months of action with a right quad strain. The right-hander spun 6.2 scoreless innings in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk, throwing 79 pitches in the process, so his workload Wednesday will likely be slightly limited from a pitch count perspective. Kremer logged a 4.09 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 11 innings back in April before getting injured.