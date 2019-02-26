Orioles' Dean Kremer: Remains weeks away from throwing
Kremer (oblique) remains a couple weeks away from throwing, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Reports nearly two weeks ago held that Kremer was two weeks from returning, but that time has almost come and he remains that far from a return. His status for Opening Day is now in serious doubt, though he had little to no chance of opening with the big-league club as he's yet to reach the Triple-A level.
