Kremer (0-6) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits over 5.1 innings as the Orioles were downed 4-3 by Cleveland. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The 25-year-old continues to hunt for his first win of 2021, but this was actually one of Kremer's better efforts for Baltimore -- it's only the second time in 10 starts he's pitched past the fifth inning, and he'd surrendered nine earned runs over seven innings in his last two starts before his late May demotion. He'll carry a 6.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next outing.