Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Monday that Kremer would open the season as a member of the rotation, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Kremer is scheduled to take the ball for the Orioles' fifth game of the season April 6 in New York against the Yankees. The 25-year-old righty showed the ability to make bats miss (22 strikeouts in 18.2 innings) in his first taste of the big leagues last September, but control (12 walks) was a concern. With that in mind, Kremer is best viewed as a late-round flier in AL-only leagues or as a streaming option when the Orioles are opposing a weak offense.