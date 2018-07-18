Orioles' Dean Kremer: Sent to Orioles

Kremer was traded to Baltimore on Wednesday as part of the package for Manny Machado, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kremer was recently promoted to Double-A Tulsa after a successful start to the season with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. He made 16 starts at High-A with a 3.30 ERA and an excellent 35.5 percent strikeout rate. The 22-year-old righty appeared in the 2017 World Baseball Classic for Israel. He has a fastball that sits in the low 90s with armside run as well an above-average curveball, though he still has decent amount of reliever risk. He's likely at least a year away from being considered for a major-league role.