Kremer did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Astros, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

Kremer was mostly undone by a nightmare first inning, in which he surrendered five runs on three homers. It continued what has been an up-and-down season for the 29-year-old, who's delivered eight quality starts but also allowed five earned runs or more in eight of his 26 outings. He'll carry a 4.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 127:38 K:BB across 152.1 innings into a home matchup with the Red Sox next week.