Kremer is scheduled to make his first Grapefruit League start Wednesday versus the Twins, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After the Orioles acquired Corbin Burnes in a blockbuster deal with Milwaukee earlier this month, Kremer looked poised for a back-end role in the Baltimore rotation, but he could end up opening the regular season as the team's No. 2 or 3 starter due to Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow) both seemingly being ticketed for the injured list. Kremer's overall numbers from 2023 (4.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 157:55 K:BB in 172.2 innings) weren't particularly eye-catching, but he was at his best down the stretch while helping the Orioles clinch the AL East crown. Over his final nine starts, Kremer pitched to a 2.83 ERA over 47.2 innings, though most of his peripherals during that stretch (4.06 xFIP, 12.7 K-BB%) suggest that his late-season surge wasn't quite as strong as the ERA would indicate.