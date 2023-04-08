Kremer didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 win over the Yankees, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander avoided any damage in the first three innings despite allowing baserunners in each frame, but Kremer's luck began to run out in the fourth and he was briefly on the hook for the loss when the Yankees took a 5-4 lead in the sixth. Kremer tossed 52 of 87 pitches for strikes, and this outing was still an improvement on his first of the year, when he coughed up five runs in three innings against the Red Sox. He'll carry a 10.13 ERA into his next outing, likely to come next week at home against the A's.