Kremer has allowed four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out eight over 7.2 innings during three spring starts this year.

All four of Kremer's appearances with the Orioles last year came as a starter, and he's worked exclusively as a starter this spring. The right-hander appears to be building up for a rotation role to begin the regular season, but manager Brandon Hyde hasn't yet indicated which pitchers will serve as starters early in the season. Hyde has said that the team has "10-to-12" pitchers who could serve as starters, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Kremer will start Friday's Grapefruit League game and could have one or two more spring appearances before presumably beginning the year as part of the starting rotation.