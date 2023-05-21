Kremer did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings during an 8-3 win over the Blue Jays in extras. He struck out seven.

Kremer allowed one or fewer runs for the fourth time this year and struck out a season-high seven batters Sunday. Across 10 starts (52.2 innings), the 27-year-old holds a solid 43:15 K:BB but has a 4.61 ERA. Last year, Kremer posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 87:34 K:BB across 22 appearances (21 starts). He'll look to lower his ERA for a third straight game during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend set versus Texas.