Kremer (13-5) earned the win Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk over 5.1 scoreless innings against the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

After allowing at least five runs in two of his last three appearances, Kremer bounced back with 5.1 scoreless frames. He tallied his best strikeout total in 12 starts while Thursday's outing marked his only start with more than five innings pitched in September. Though Kremer was unable to replicate his 2022 ERA of 3.23, he will close out the 2023 regular season with a 13-5 record (8-7 last year) to go along with a 4.12 ERA and a 157:55 K:BB over 172.2 innings.