Kremer (1-0) allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out seven over six innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Yankees.

Kremer was rewarded with a win in his MLB debut as he held the Yankees in check Sunday. He allowed one run in the second inning, but he quelled the Yankees' run production otherwise. Kremer threw 88 pitches, signaling that he should be built up to a full workload going forward. He'll face the Yankees again Saturday in New York.