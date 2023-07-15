Kremer (10-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings in a 5-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out eight.

The right-hander generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 97 pitches en route to his ninth quality start of the year. Kremer has had some issues keeping the ball in the park lately, but that's been the only thing standing between him and a true breakout. In eight starts since the beginning of June he's posted a 4.60 ERA and 2.2 HR/9, but also a 1.18 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB through 45 innings. He lines up for a tough test in his next outing, which is likely to come at home next week against the Dodgers.