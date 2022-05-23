Kremer (oblique) is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kremer is presumably looking to work deeper into Tuesday's outing than he did in his initial rehab appearance with Double-A Bowie on May 18, when he struck out five over two scoreless innings (25 pitches). The 26-year-old right-hander had been in line for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation until a left oblique strain suffered during a bullpen session prior to his first start resulted in him moving to the IL. Kremer may not be guaranteed a spot in Baltimore's rotation once he's fully ramped up.