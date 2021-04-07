Kremer (0-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, surrendering three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over three innings.

Despite working his way into a first inning jam by loading the bases with no outs, Kremer struck out the next three Yankees to finish off the inning blemish-free. After Veteran Jay Bruce got to Kremer in the second inning with a solo home run, the 25-year-old held it together until the fourth, when he walked three straight batters, prompting his exit from the game. Kremer debuted in the majors in September, going 1-1 with a 4.92 ERA. He then struggled with command during Spring Training, issuing 12 walks in 18.2 innings. He'll look to turn things around Monday at Seattle.