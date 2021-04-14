Kremer didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over three innings in a 7-6 win. He struck out three.

The young righty held Seattle off the board for two innings before the wheels came off in the third, and Kremer tossed 34 of 54 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. His ERA on the year sits at a bloated 10.50 through six innings with an 8:5 K:BB, but if he stays on turn he'll get some extra time to clear his head before his next scheduled outing April 20 in Miami.