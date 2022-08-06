Kremer (4-3) picked up the win Friday, scattering four hits over 6.1 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Pirates. He struck out two without walking a batter.

It was a somewhat unlikely pitchers' duel between Kremer and Mitch Keller on the night, but the Baltimore righty came out on top. Kremer tossed 61 of 83 pitches for strikes as he recorded his third quality start in 11 outings this season, but it's actually the fifth time he's shut out the opposition during his time on the mound, leaving him with a 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB through 57.2 innings.