Kremer (8-5) allowed four hits and two walks during a complete game shutout against Houston on Friday. He earned a win and struck out six.

Kremer never found himself in much danger during Friday's dominant outing. He tossed 700 of 106 pitches for strikes and forced 16 whiffs. The 26-year-old righty produced his first career complete game and lowered his season ERA to an impressive 3.07 over 114.1 frames. Kremer has given up three or fewer runs in eight straight outings, posting a 2.29 ERA over 51 frames during that stretch. He's lined up to take the mound in Boston next week.