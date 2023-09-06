Kremer did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four hits and three walks over 4.2 scoreless innings against the Angels. He struck out five.
Despite holding the Angels scoreless, Kremer was unable to get through five innings and was pulled at 92 pitches for his shortest start since July 30. However, the outing marked his eighth consecutive appearance allowing three or fewer runs, a stretch in which Kremer boasts a 2.35 ERA and a 38:15 K:BB across 46 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Cardinals at Camden Yards for his next start.
More News
-
Orioles' Dean Kremer: Settles for quality start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Dean Kremer: Grounds Blue Jays for 12th win•
-
Orioles' Dean Kremer: Moved up to start Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Dean Kremer: Earns quality start in loss•
-
Orioles' Dean Kremer: Collects 11th win•
-
Orioles' Dean Kremer: Falls short of quality start•