Kremer did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four hits and three walks over 4.2 scoreless innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

Despite holding the Angels scoreless, Kremer was unable to get through five innings and was pulled at 92 pitches for his shortest start since July 30. However, the outing marked his eighth consecutive appearance allowing three or fewer runs, a stretch in which Kremer boasts a 2.35 ERA and a 38:15 K:BB across 46 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Cardinals at Camden Yards for his next start.