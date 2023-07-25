Kremer did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in a 3-2 win over the Phillies. He struck out three.

Kremer's solid albeit inconsistent season continued Monday -- he was tagged for five runs in 4.2 innings in his previous outing against the Dodgers, though he's now held opponents to just one run in three of his last four starts. Overall, Kremer is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and 104:33 K:BB through 21 starts (115.2 innings) this season. The 27-year-old right-hander is currently lined up to make his next start Sunday against the Yankees.