Kremer (triceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kremer is slated to throw around four innings in what will be his first outing since he landed on the 15-day injured list three weeks ago with a right triceps strain. It could be the only rehab start he needs before rejoining the Orioles' rotation. If that's the case, he would be set up to start next weekend in Houston.