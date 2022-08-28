Kremer (6-4) earned the win Saturday over the Astros, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three over 7.2 innings.

Kremer delivered his longest start of the year and avoided issuing a free pass for just the third time in 15 outings. The Astros cobbled together a run in the seventh inning, but Kremer got Alex Bregman to ground into a double play to limit the damage in that frame. Aside from a hiccup in Boston on Aug. 11, Kremer's enjoyed a strong August. He's allowed eight runs across 32 innings for a 2.25 ERA through five starts this month. For the season, he has a 3.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB through 83.1 innings overall. He'll look to keep rolling in September with a favorable projected home start versus the Athletics next on the docket.