Kremer (3-1) earned the win against the Angels on Saturday, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Kremer did well against a potent Angels offense, throwing 58 of 98 pitches for strikes and limiting his opponent to just five baserunners. Aside from his last outing against Texas where he allowed five runs in 4.2 innings, Kremer has pitched well since he was called up on June 5. Saturday's outing was the fourth time in seven games that the righty has not allowed a run. Kremer will take a 2.15 ERA into his next appearance.