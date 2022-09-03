Kremer did not factor into the decision against the Athletics on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one over six innings.

Kremer pitched well Friday limiting six Oakland baserunners to just two runs and tossing 63 of 94 pitches for strikes across six frames. The righty has pitched well lately, with Friday's outing being his fourth quality start in his last six games. Kremer has gone 3-1 with a 2.37 ERA during that span, pitching in Fenway and against tough offenses in Toronto and Houston. He will take a 3.22 ERA into his next outing and could be worth an add in most fantasy formats.