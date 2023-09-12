Kremer did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against St. Louis. He struck out two.

Kremer was in line for the loss after being removed with one out in the fifth, having allowed 11 baserunners. The Orioles then scored five in the bottom half of the inning to take him off the hook. The five runs allowed halted a stretch where Kremer had allowed three runs or less for eight consecutive starts, accumulating a 2.35 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 46 innings. He'll take a 4.25 ERA into his next start, scheduled to take place this weekend at home against the Rays.