Kremer (8-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over eight innings as the Orioles were downed 1-0 by the Mariners. He struck out six.

The right-hander put together one of his best performances of the season, completed eight innings for the first time as he dialed up his seventh quality start of the year on 101 pitches (67 strikes). Seattle squeezed a run across in the top of the first inning however, and Baltimore's bats couldn't solve George Kirby and the M's bullpen. Kremer hasn't gotten into the win column since the All-Star break, but he hasn't pitched poorly, posting a 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over five starts and 32 innings. He'll try to end his winless streak in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Houston.