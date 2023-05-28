Kremer (5-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings as the Orioles fell 5-3 to the Rangers. He struck out five.

The right-hander came through with his fourth quality start of the season but got outdueled by Andrew Heaney. Kremer hasn't been tagged for more than three runs in a start in the entire month of May, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 29.1 innings over that five-start stretch. He'll try to keep up that level of performance to kick off June, with his next start likely coming next weekend in San Francisco.