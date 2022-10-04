Kremer (8-7) took the loss Monday as the Orioles were downed 5-1 by the Blue Jays, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander barely qualified for his eighth quality start of the year, but he wasn't hit all that hard aside from a third-inning solo shot by Vladimir Guerrero. Kremer wraps up a breakout season with a 3.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 87:34 K:BB through 125.1 innings, and he should head into 2023 locked into a rotation spot for Baltimore.