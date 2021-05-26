Kremer (0-5) allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Twins.

Kremer struggled with his control beyond his three walks, with two runs crossing the plate on wild pitches in the second inning. He was also hit hard at times, as he surrendered two extra-base hits in the same frame. Though he's shown glimpses of turning his promise as a prospect into results, Kremer now has a 6.87 ERA with a 37:16 K:BB across 38 innings this season. He's projected to draw his next start Sunday at the White Sox.