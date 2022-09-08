Kremer (6-5) was tagged with the loss against Toronto on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings.

Tyler Wells (oblique) was activated from the injured list to start the contest, but he went only two frames. Kremer took over in the third inning and pitched relatively well outside of the fifth, when he allowed the three runs that ended up being the margin of defeat. Kremer didn't allow any extra-base hits, however, and he threw an efficient 70 of 92 pitches for strikes. It's unclear how he and Wells will be used moving forward, though Kremer's recent run of strong appearances -- he has a 2.30 ERA over his past five outings -- suggests that he'll continue to play a prominent role in Baltimore's pitching plans.