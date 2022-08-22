Kremer allowed a run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Sunday.

The only run against Kremer was on an Enrique Hernandez RBI single in the second inning. The Orioles' bullpen couldn't keep the lead, denying Kremer the chance to pick up wins in consecutive starts for the first time this year. He's still been fairly sharp lately, allowing seven runs in his last 24.1 innings. For the season, he owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB through 75.2 innings across a career-high 14 starts. The 26-year-old righty is projected for a tough road start in Houston next weekend.