Kremer will start for the Orioles on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rangers.

It was seemingly either going to be Kremer or Kyle Gibson, who now appears likely to start a potential Game 4. Kremer finished out the regular season on a high note with a 2.89 ERA over his last 10 starts, including 5.1 shutout frames in his final outing. He'll be going up against Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday as the Orioles try to stave off elimination.