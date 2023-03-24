Kremer is set to open the season as the No. 2 starter for the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kyle Gibson will handle the Opening Day assignment on Thursday, March 30 at Boston and then it'll be Kremer's turn to tangle with the Red Sox on Saturday, April 1. Kremer, 27, posted an impressive 3.23 ERA across 125.1 innings for Baltimore in 2022, though he tallied only 87 strikeouts along the way. Lacking in swing-and-miss stuff, his fantasy upside is limited.