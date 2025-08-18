Kremer (9-9) yielded three hits and a walk over seven scoreless frames, striking out seven and earning a win over Houston.

Kremer faced little pushback from the Astros' lineup and did not give up an extra-base hit. He set new career highs in total pitches (114) and swinging strikes (21) in the dominant outing. Of those 21 whiffs, eight came via the splitter. Kremer has allowed just one run over 15 innings in his last two outings, lowering his season ERA from 4.35 to 3.97 in the process. He's produced a 123:37 K:BB through 147.1 innings and a 19:3 K:BB over his last three appearances. Kremer is projected for a home rematch with the Astros next weekend.