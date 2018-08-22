Orioles' Dean Kremer: Tosses six shutout frames

Kremer covered six scoreless innings and gave up three hits and one walk and struck out six for Double-A Bowie in its 5-0 victory over Richmond on Tuesday.

Kremer, one of the pieces shipped to the Orioles in the July 18 deal that sent Manny Machado to the Dodgers, has posted a 2.70 ERA and 35:13 K:BB through his first six starts in his new organization. The 22-year-old counts an above-average curveball as his best offering and throws a fastball that typically sits in the low-to-mid-90s, but he doesn't project as much more than a back-end starter if all goes well with his development.