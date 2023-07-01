Kremer (8-4) took the loss Friday as the Orioles were routed 8-1 by the Twins, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks over three-plus innings. He struck out five.

The game started nearly an hour and a half late due to rain, and Kremer never seemed comfortable once he got on the mound, giving up single runs in the first and second innings before Minnesota really started to pile it on. The right-hander had real trouble keeping the ball in the park in June -- he served up homers to Joey Gallo and Max Kepler on Friday, and through six starts and 32 innings on the month he got tagged for 10 homers, leading to a 5.91 ERA despite a sharp 34:7 K:BB. That's an ominous trend heading into his last outing before the All-Star break, which is likely to come on the road next week at Yankee Stadium.