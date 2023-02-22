Kremer will get into one of the Orioles' early Grapefruit League games before he goes to pitch for Israel at the World Baseball Classic, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kremer is in the mix for a spot in the middle of the Orioles' rotation, but he'll be out of camp for at least part of the spring. Manager Brandon Hyde will get at least one look at the right-hander before he leaves for international play. Kremer started 21 of his 22 appearances last season and looked solid with a 3.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 87:34 K:BB across 125.1 innings, and he finished the year strong, so he should have an inside edge for a starting role in 2023.