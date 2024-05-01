Kremer (2-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out two.

After going 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in his first two starts this year, Kremer's now won back-to-back outings, allowing four runs over 12.1 innings in that span. The home-run ball continues to hurt Kremer -- he's allowed eight homers so far this year, tied for third-most in the league. Still, he's managed to post a respectable 4.19 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB over six starts (34.1 innings). Kremer's currently in line for a road matchup with the Reds on Sunday in his next start.