Kremer (5-7) took the loss after working seven innings in relief, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers.

Aided with the help of an opener, Kremer matched season highs in innings pitched and strikeouts. He allowed all four of his runs via two home runs in the fourth inning that proved to be all the Tigers would need. The 29-year-old gave up 10 home runs over his first nine starts, but the two homers Thursday were the first long balls he had allowed in his past five appearances. His ERA now sits at 4.99 for the season. Kremer is tentatively scheduled to face the Rays early next week, though it's unclear of the Orioles plan to again deploy an opener.