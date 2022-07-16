Reyes (undisclosed), who has been on the 7-day minor-league injured list since July 1, will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Aberdeen on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Reyes was sent down by the Orioles in early June, and he's apparently been dealing with an injury in recent weeks. While the nature of his injury isn't clear, the right-hander will return to game action with the High-A club just over a month after making his last appearance in the minors. It's not yet clear when he'll return to Triple-A Norfolk.