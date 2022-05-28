The Orioles recalled Reyes from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com. He's expected to start the second game of the team's doubleheader with the Red Sox.

Baltimore also selected the contract of Triple-A rotation mate Cody Sedlock, so Reyes could have a short leash in his first MLB start if Sedlock goes unused in the first game of the twin bill and is available for the nightcap. Over his five outings at Norfolk this season, Reyes has produced a solid 28:5 K:BB across 24 innings, but he's posted a 6.38 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.