Reyes (undisclosed) struck out two in two scoreless innings Sunday in his appearance for Triple-A Norfolk after being activated from the affiliate's 7-day injured list.

Reyes had been shelved for just over three weeks with the unspecified injury. The right-hander previously made three relief appearances for the Orioles earlier in 2022 and retains a spot on the 40-man roster, so he could be a candidate for a call-up at some point in the second half now that he's healthy again.