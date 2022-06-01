Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Reyes was sent to the minors last Thursday, but he'll rejoin Baltimore's bullpen after spending just under a week in the minors. The right-hander has posted a 1.59 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 5.2 innings over two appearances (one start) in the majors. While he's capable of serving as a starter, he should take on a multi-inning relief role after Zac Lowther was sent down Wednesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Called up, poised to start Saturday•
-
Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Contract selected by Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Denyi Reyes: Remains in organization•
-
Red Sox's Denyi Reyes: Removed from 40-man roster•