Enns will open Wednesday's game against Boston, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Enns has pitched in several high-leverage situations since joining the Orioles at the trade deadline, but he'll be given the first inning of Wednesday's contest. The 34-year-old southpaw has posted a 3.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 11.1 innings with the O's, and although he's pitched as many as five innings in an appearance this season, he'll likely only remain in Wednesday's game for a frame or two before handing the game over to bulk reliever Roansy Contreras.