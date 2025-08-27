Enns will serve as the Orioles' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against Boston, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Enns has pitched in several high-leverage situations since joining the Orioles at the trade deadline, but he'll be taking the hill for at least the first inning of Wednesday's contest. The 34-year-old southpaw has posted a 3.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 11.1 innings with the Orioles, and although he's pitched as many as five innings in an appearance in the majors and six innings in the minors this season, he'll likely only remain in Wednesday's game for a frame or two before handing the game over to bulk reliever Roansy Contreras.