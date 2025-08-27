Orioles' Dietrich Enns: Opening Wednesday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Enns will serve as the Orioles' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against Boston, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Enns has pitched in several high-leverage situations since joining the Orioles at the trade deadline, but he'll be taking the hill for at least the first inning of Wednesday's contest. The 34-year-old southpaw has posted a 3.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 11.1 innings with the Orioles, and although he's pitched as many as five innings in an appearance in the majors and six innings in the minors this season, he'll likely only remain in Wednesday's game for a frame or two before handing the game over to bulk reliever Roansy Contreras.
More News
-
Orioles' Dietrich Enns: Locks down first save•
-
Orioles' Dietrich Enns: Dealt to Baltimore•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Continues to pitch well in relief•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Sharper in first relief appearance•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Moves to bullpen•