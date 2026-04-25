Orioles' Dietrich Enns: Scoreless outing in rehab game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Enns (foot) threw a clean inning in a rehab outing for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Enns has made three appearances during his rehab assignment, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in 3.1 innings while posting a 4:0 K:BB. The left-hander has been on the injured list since early April due to a left foot infection, but it appears a return to the Orioles before the end of the month is in the cards if all continues to go well in the minors.
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