Enns (foot) threw a clean inning in a rehab outing for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Enns has made three appearances during his rehab assignment, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in 3.1 innings while posting a 4:0 K:BB. The left-hander has been on the injured list since early April due to a left foot infection, but it appears a return to the Orioles before the end of the month is in the cards if all continues to go well in the minors.