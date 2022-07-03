Tate gave up a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Tate has given up four runs in his last eight appearances, and he's logged a 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings across 11 outings since the start of June. He's also picked up five of his 11 holds this year in that span, so the somewhat unsteady pitching isn't costing him his high-leverage opportunities. The right-hander owns a 2.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB through 37.1 innings overall, and he could see more save chances if Jorge Lopez's recent struggles continue much longer.