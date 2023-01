Tate signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tate has evolved into a solid late-inning reliever for the Orioles, having put up a 3.05 ERA and 60:16 K:BB over 73.2 innings in 2022. He'll help set up for Felix Bautista in 2023.