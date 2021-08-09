Tate allowed two runs on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. He was charged with a blown save.

The right-hander entered the game in a difficult spot with one out and the bases loaded after a terrible appearance from Paul Fry. Tate then gave up a sacrifice fly, a walk and a grand slam to Brett Phillips, although only two runs were charged to Tate. The 27-year-old is expected to see more high-leverage outings over the last two months of the season, but he's now given up six runs over his last 1.2 innings across three appearances. His ERA is up to 4.82 with a 1.31 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB with two saves and five holds in 46.2 innings overall.