Tate walked one and struck out two over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief Tuesday to record his first career save in a 13-3 win over the Astros.

Despite the lopsided final score, the right-hander entered the game in the seventh inning with the O's ahead only 4-3, as most of Baltimore's offense came in the final two frames. Tate has a sharp 1.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings over his last 10 appearances, and the 2015 first-round pick could find himself getting more conventional save chances if he continues to impress.